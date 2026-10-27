Missing seven-year-old boy found dead inside house in Thaniyamangalam

MADURAI: A seven-year-old boy was found dead at an abandoned house near his home under mysterious circumstances in Thaniyamangalam near Melur on Monday morning after he went missing the previous afternoon.

The deceased was P Muthuvelan, son of Periyakaruppan and Santhya, a Class 3 student. His body bore blood stains, injuries and strangulation marks, claimed family members. However, a police officer said, “The body was not found with any external injuries, and so far sexual assault has not been established. Possibility of death due to bites of poisonous insects is also under check.”

The postmortem report is awaited. Police are investigating if the boy was murdered for gain. The family claimed they have no enmity with anyone and the boy never went to the place where he was found dead.

They raised suspicion that he might either have been murdered on the spot or shifted to the place after being killed, the officer added.

Muthuvelan was found dead inside an abandoned house, located 500 m from his home. The body was shifted to the GRH for postmortem, but the family refused to accept it unless they get clarity on the death.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Kanimozhi, on X, blamed the TVK government for not being able to provide protection for children. Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin also blamed the TVK for their inefficiency in handling law and order.