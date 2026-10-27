One-third of rural families use salt low in iodine, says Health Minister K G Arunraj

CHENNAI: While people in rural areas consume an average of 13 grams of salt a day, one-third of rural households do not have enough iodine in their salt, a recent study by a medical education institute in Chennai has found, said Health Minister K G Arunraj on Monday.

Speaking at an event marking World Iodine Deficiency Day, the minister said the health department had found many goitre cases – which is caused also by iodine deficiency -- in Madurai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai.

Mentioning the state raising awareness on the importance of iodised salt in schools and colleges, he said that the health department is taking action against shops selling non-iodised salt. Village health nurses also visit homes to test the iodine content of cooking salt on the spot.

Iodine deficiency can affect brain development and increase the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women, among other health risks, he warned.

According to health department data, 6,576 salt samples were tested till date this year. Of these, 5,784 (87.9%) contained more than 15 ppm (parts per million) of iodine, 777 (11.8%) contained less than 15 ppm, and 15 (0.2%) had no iodine. The iodine level should be over 15 ppm.