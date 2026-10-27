Overnight rain triggers landslides in Kodai, traffic hit in tourist town

DINDIGUL/THENI : Heavy rain in Kodaikanal on Sunday night triggered landslides and sent boulders rolling onto several hill roads on Monday, disrupting traffic at multiple locations.

Flash floods in the Chinnur Kallar river also left residents of remote hamlets struggling to cross the river. Landslides and falling boulders were reported at Ugarathe Nagar, Dum Dum Parai, Nandangarai, Valaigiri and Machur along the Kodaikanal-Vattalagundu ghat road.

Similar incidents occurred at Anaikiri Shola, P L Shed and Savarikkadu along the Kodaikanal-Palani road, disrupting traffic for around 30 minutes. Boulders were subsequently removed using earthmovers, restoring traffic.

A tree fell in a residential area near the Kodaikanal Observatory and was cleared by Tangedco workers. In the upper hill villages, including Poombarai, Mannavanur, Kookal, Gundupatti, Palamputhur and Pudupudur, heavy rain caused further damage.

A tree fell on the Mannavanur-Poondi road and was removed by Forest Department personnel. The compound walls of houses belonging to Azhagumalai and Sakthivel on Koil Street in Poombarai collapsed. No one was injured. A landslide near the Mahalakshmi temple on the Poombarai-Klavarai road also disrupted traffic.

More than 50 sanitation workers deployed by the Kodaikanal Municipality were clearing stones and arbage along the main road from the lake road to Vellineer Falls.