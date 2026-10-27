Rains lash parts of Western TN, Kovai streets flooded

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE/SALEM : Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Coimbatore, Salem and other regions in western Tamil Nadu on Monday. Landslips were reported in Attur Hill areas and near Coonoor, and a large tree fell across the Yercaud Ghat Road on Monday morning.

Downpours inundated roads and residential areas in Coimbatore, prompting the municipal corporation (CCMC) to deploy pumps, water-suction vehicles and personnel to clear stagnant water. Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said the city recorded 80 mm of rainfall in less than three hours on Sunday.

Heavy inflows from Muthannan Lake and Selvam Pathi Lake into Selvasinthamani Lake increased the volume of water flowing towards Ukkadam Periyakulam. As the flow exceeded the channel’s capacity, water entered homes in two streets.

A team of officials visited Selvapuram-Sundakkamuthur Road, and minister Sampath Kumar inspected affected locations and distributed essentials, like milk packets. He instructed officials to expedite the removal of water from homes and take necessary relief measures.

The corporation deployed 40 high-horsepower motors, over 15 water-suction vehicles, earth-mover machines and over 100 workers to remove the accumulated water.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in the Aliyar region has triggered concern, with flash floods in the Palar River submerging the low-level bridge at Gengampalayam. Rising inflows from catchment areas near Thirumoorthy Hills and Arthanaripalayam forest have increased water flow through Madaethi Pallam and Alangandi Pallam.

In the Nilgiris, about 73 people from four hamlets in and around Burliyar were shifted to a temporary relief camp at Coonoor on Sunday evening as a precautionary measure.