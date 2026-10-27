Rains lash parts of Western TN, Kovai streets flooded

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE/SALEM : Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Coimbatore, Salem and other regions in western Tamil Nadu on Monday. Landslips were reported in Attur Hill areas and near Coonoor, and a large tree fell across the Yercaud Ghat Road on Monday morning.
Downpours inundated roads and residential areas in Coimbatore, prompting the municipal corporation (CCMC) to deploy pumps, water-suction vehicles and personnel to clear stagnant water. Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said the city recorded 80 mm of rainfall in less than three hours on Sunday.
Heavy inflows from Muthannan Lake and Selvam Pathi Lake into Selvasinthamani Lake increased the volume of water flowing towards Ukkadam Periyakulam. As the flow exceeded the channel’s capacity, water entered homes in two streets.
A team of officials visited Selvapuram-Sundakkamuthur Road, and minister Sampath Kumar inspected affected locations and distributed essentials, like milk packets. He instructed officials to expedite the removal of water from homes and take necessary relief measures.
The corporation deployed 40 high-horsepower motors, over 15 water-suction vehicles, earth-mover machines and over 100 workers to remove the accumulated water.
Meanwhile, heavy rain in the Aliyar region has triggered concern, with flash floods in the Palar River submerging the low-level bridge at Gengampalayam. Rising inflows from catchment areas near Thirumoorthy Hills and Arthanaripalayam forest have increased water flow through Madaethi Pallam and Alangandi Pallam.
In the Nilgiris, about 73 people from four hamlets in and around Burliyar were shifted to a temporary relief camp at Coonoor on Sunday evening as a precautionary measure.
A total of 34 families from Chinna Kurumbadi, Periya Kurumbadi, Kozhikarai and Pudhukkadu hamlets were provided with food, biscuits and blankets by the revenue department. Their health conditions were also assessed on Monday.
"Since rain accompanied by lightning was reported in and around Burliyar, we shifted the people to the school premises, where a temporary shelter was arranged for those affected by the rain. They are doing fine. All houses are safe, and no rainwater has entered the houses. There was no rainfall until Monday evening, and the residents can return to their homes once the rain subsides," said Coonoor tahsildar M Senthil Kumar.
Meanwhile, the ban on vehicular movement on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor ghat road continued for the third consecutive day on Monday, as workers remained engaged in restoration works.
Meanwhile, the Salem Division of Southern Railway has cancelled Nilgiri Mountain Railway passenger services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam for three consecutive days, from October 27 to 29.