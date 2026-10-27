Ramanathapuram records 6.32 cm rainfall; low-lying areas inundated

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram district recorded an average rainfall of 6.32 cm in the 24 hours ending 6 am on Monday. A heavy downpour lashed the coastal areas, including Pamban and Rameswaram, resulting in waterlogging in several residential localities.

However, despite an orange alert issued for the district, rainfall eased during the day, and only a light drizzle was reported in Ramanathapuram and neighbouring Madurai.

According to the IMD, Thangachimadam recorded the highest rainfall of 11.9 cm, followed by Rameswaram (11.46 cm), Pamban (11.36 cm) and R S Mangalam (10.8 cm) on Sunday night. Several areas including Thondi, Paramakudi and Mandapam received 9 cm rainfall.

Sources in the district administration stated that waterlogging was reported in about eight areas, and steps were taken immediately to drain the water.

District Collector M Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected rain-affected areas in Mandapam panchayat union on Monday. At the Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camp, he inspected houses damaged by the heavy rain, distributed relief materials to affected families and listened to their grievances.

The collector also inspected water stagnation in front of the Mandapam Panchayat Union Primary School at Vedhalai village. Officials initiated measures to drain the water and prevent further stagnation.

The collector instructed officials to continue monitoring vulnerable locations and ensure the safety of residents and the availability of essential services during periods of heavy rainfall.