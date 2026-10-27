Salem raises higher education enrolment to 97.28% through targeted outreach

SALEM: Salem district has achieved a higher education enrolment rate of 97.28% among students who passed Class XII in 2025-26, up from 84% in the previous academic year - an increase of more than 13%.

The achievement follows a coordinated initiative involving student tracking, home visits, career guidance and financial assistance to help students secure college admissions.

The initiative, under the theme 'Perithinum Perithu Kel' of TamilNadu government's 'Kaloori Kanavu' programme, was coordinated through an Education Control Room established at the Collectorate on May 19, 2026. Led by Collector K Elambahavath, the control room brought together around 50 personnel, including teachers, headmasters and other staff, to monitor students' progress and help them pursue higher education.

The team identified 35,334 students who passed 12th grade from 316 government, government-aided and private higher secondary schools and categorised them for targeted outreach. The groups included students from SC/SCA and ST communities,Tamil-medium students,tribal students, differently-abled students, children without parental support and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Of the total, 34,374 students have enrolled in higher education. The control room followed up with students who had not secured admission,making repeated calls to students and parents and helping them overcome difficulties related to certificates, applications, college selection and fees.

When students, particularly those in remote tribal villages, could not be reached by phone, teachers and officials, including revenue department officials and district child protection personnel,visited their homes.Of 124 students initially identified as unwilling to pursue higher education, 91 were enrolled following counselling and follow-up.

Direct admission camps were held at five locations -two in Salem city and one each in Attur, Konganapuram and Mecheri -helping 1,149 students secure admission with on-the-spot assistance.

Career guidance programmes and engineering counselling were also conducted, while 2,330 students were invited to the Collectorate for guidance and interaction with the Collector.