Single e-Sevai platform to offer 1K services in Tamil Nadu soon

CHENNAI: The state government is planning to roll out a single e-Sevai 2.0 platform that can deliver up to 1,000 citizen services, replete with Tamil-language AI.

The platform would connect about 15 departmental portals and 18 digital public infrastructure systems, and migrate 110 terabytes (TB) of legacy data.

As part of the plan, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) had on October 23 issued an expression of interest, asking IT firms to recommend the software that would manage the workflows behind the expanded platform. Responses are due by November 3.

The current e-Sevai platform, which went live on May 9, 2016, offers 275 services from 38 departments through 25,277 e-Sevai centres and an online portal. It handles about 1.4 crore transactions a year. Of the services, 122 are built on the platform and 153 link to departmental systems. It runs on separate technology stacks – Java and .NET, official sources said.

The proposed system would bring services now spread across departmental applications onto a common platform. Its core would include an online portal, middleware connecting government systems, and tools to manage applications, approvals, business rules, documents and notifications, they added.

The government also wants a common citizen identity mechanism, including a Citizen Access Number and single sign-on. It would include checks to identify duplicate records and link them to Aadhaar and other state identifiers. TNeGA also plans conversational service discovery in Tamil and English, a Tamil voice interface, automated document processing, grievance classification and tools to help officers make decisions.

Current platform’s specifications

The current e-Sevai platform, which went live on May 9, 2016, offers 275 services of 38 departments through 25,277 e-Sevai centres and an online portal. It handles about 1.4 crore transactions a year. Of the services, 122 are built on the platform and 153 link to departmental systems