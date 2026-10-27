Tamil Nadu BJP slams TVK government over Theni jailbreak, calls it 'humiliating failure' on law and order

CHENNAI: The chief spokesperson of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, Narayanan Thirupathy, described it as a "humiliating failure" of the TVK government after undertrial prisoners escaped from Theni sub-jail.

In one of Tamil Nadu's largest prison escapes, 17 undertrials escaped from a sub-jail in Theni on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police arrested four of them during an overnight combing operation.

In a post shared on X, Thirupathy criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s administration over the jailbreak, which took place on the night of October 26–27. He alleged that the escape exposed serious lapses in security and questioned how a group of inmates managed to overpower prison staff and flee.

"The Theni jailbreak is a humiliating failure of the TVK @TVKPartyHQ government and a direct indictment of @CMOTamilnadu, C. Joseph Vijay’s @TVKVijayHQ administration. Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from the Theni (Thekkampatti) sub-jail on the night of 26–27 October 2026 after the most basic of ruses. All were held in one cell. While one faked a seizure, the rest waited. Staff opened the door and were attacked as the inmates walked out...," he said.

Thirupathy held the state government responsible for the incident and questioned the authorities' response, alleging that the action taken so far was inadequate while several escapees remained at large.

"This was not a high-risk breakout. It was a crude fraud that succeeded because prison security under the TVK government is in a state of collapse. Packing so many remand prisoners together, failing to verify a medical claim before opening a cell, and allowing an entire group to overpower staff and exit is nothing but the incompetence, mismanagement and maladministration of the TVK Government," he said.