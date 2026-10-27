Tamil Nadu revises building rules, raises height limit for non-high-rise buildings to 19.5 m

CHENNAI: The housing and urban development department on Monday amended the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, raising the height limit for non high-rise buildings (NHRB) to 19.5 m from 18.3 m.

The amendments also revise road width criteria for commercial use, and provisions on parking, residential amenities, EV charging and accessibility.

The order also revises building norms in restricted development zones in aquifer recharge areas, specifying minimum plot sizes and floor space index (FSI) limits for different categories of land.

Plots in natham and economically weaker section areas must measure at least 80 sq m, with FSI capped at one. Elsewhere, the minimum plot size is 220 sq m and the FSI limit is 0.8.

The amendments also introduce specific parking requirements for information technology offices, IT-enabled services and bioinformatics centres. Such establishments must provide one car parking space for every 75 sq m floor area and one two-wheeler space for every 50 sq m.