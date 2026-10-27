Tasmac makes digital payments mandatory for liquor purchases above Rs 1,000 from November 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has introduced restrictions on payment methods for purchases at its retail liquor outlets, making digital payments mandatory for transactions above specified amounts.

Under the new guidelines, customers making purchases worth above Rs 1,000 will have to use only the prescribed digital payment methods from November 1. From January 1, 2027, the restriction will apply to purchases exceeding Rs 500.

According to a circular, dated October 26, issued by Tasmac MD K Nanthakumar, a copy of which has been accessed by TNIE, the new system aims to regulate digital payments at liquor outlets and ensure that transactions are processed through designated methods.

The circular states that Tasmac has 4,048 retail outlets across the state. The prescribed digital payment methods alone can be used for transactions exceeding these limits. The corporation has directed district managers and other officials to ensure that all outlets implement the guidelines without delay.

All Tasmac retail outlets must have POS machines connected to the respective bank’s acquiring systems before November 1. Officials have been instructed to ensure that the machines are functional and that technical issues are resolved in coordination with the service providers.

District-level officials have been asked to monitor the outlets for compliance.