Tiruchy government ITIs fill 90% of seats

TIRUCHY: Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Tiruchy district have filled approximately 90% of the 1,876 seats available for the 2026-27 academic year, up from the 88% last year.

Four out of six ITIs – Mannachanallur, Manapparai, Manikandam and Tiruchy Central Prison – achieved 100% admissions, together accounting for 696 seats. The Pullambadi ITI for women has filled around 250 of its 316 seats, registering an admission rate of 78%.

“Even students who scored above 400 marks in Class 10 have enrolled this year. Special teams comprising schoolteachers, formed with the support of the district administration, helped identify school dropouts and other interested students, boosting admissions after an initial slump,” said M Elangovan, principal of the Thiruverumbur ITI.

The ITI, which is largest in the district, has 864 seats across 17 trades. It has recorded approximately 750 admissions, translating to around 87%. Admissions to CNC, electrician, welder, motor mechanic and refrigeration trades, topped the list. The ITIs in Mannachanallur and Manapparai, which began operations in 2025-26, also achieved full enrolment.

P Parameshwari, Regional Joint Director of Training for the Tiruchy region, said admission efforts had been intensified through awareness campaigns in nearby villages to familiarise students with the courses and benefits offered by government ITIs.

The district administration had also helped reach school dropouts and encourage them to pursue technical training.

S Navaneethan, principal of Mannachanallur ITI, said electrician, welder and fitter trades continued to attract students, driven by self-employment opportunities and prospects for employment abroad. He added that growing industrial activity in the region, particularly in SIPCOT industrial estates, was generating demand for technically trained workers.

Officials said students completing the courses receive employment assistance. In 2025-26, the ITIs at Mannachanallur, Manikandam and Manapparai recorded 100% placement, while Thiruverumbur and Pullambadi reported placement rates of 95% and 85%, respectively.