TN extends ban on inter-state transport of M-sand, stones

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday extended the ban on transporting M-sand, rough stones and other construction aggregates to neighbouring states for another three months from October 26. The direction comes after the temporary ban, imposed on July 27, that expired on October 25. The restriction does not apply to Puducherry and Karaikal districts of the union territory.

The government had imposed the ban as a precautionary measure to ensure uninterrupted supply of minerals within Tamil Nadu, to protect the environment and ecology, and prevent illegal mining and transportation of minerals.

The order, issued by Director of Geology and Mining T Prabhushankar, stated that the objectives of the ban had not been fully achieved during the initial period, necessitating an extension of the restrictions on inter-state transportation of rough stones and aggregates for another three months. Any violation of the ban will attract stringent action under the existing Acts and rules, added the order.

The decision is expected to ease the severe demand-supply imbalance within the state, which has more than 2,000 stone quarries with the legal permits.

The government’s decision is estimated to have halted the movement of nearly 15% to 20% of the construction aggregates produced in the state, particularly from around 200 quarries located in border districts such as Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri. Construction aggregates include crushed stone, M-sand, P-sand, gravel, rough stone, and other related materials.