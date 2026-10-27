Worker dies after inhaling acid fumes at SIPCOT

SIVAGANGA : A 40-year-old worker of a private fertiliser manufacturing unit died allegedly due to asphyxiation after inhaling acid fumes at SIPCOT in Manamadurai on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as S Jesudass of Manamadurai. The incident occurred around 9 am when he was engaged in routine work along with a few other workers.

He allegedly opened the valve of an acid tube, causing a large quantity of acid to spill out and release fumes. Jesudass collapsed after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He did not sustain any acid burns.

He was rescued and rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

His body was later shifted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, his family members staged a protest, demanding compensation. Jesudass is survived by his wife and daughter.SIPCOT police said asphyxiation was suspected to be the cause of death, but the exact cause would be established only after the post-mortem report.

The district administration later sealed the factory over alleged lapses in safety measures.

Police said the unit manufactures fertiliser from seaweed.