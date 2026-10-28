At Rs 150/kg, shallot prices in Madurai cross 3-year high

MADURAI: Continuous rainfall has disrupted the supply of shallots to the Madurai market, pushing retail prices above Rs 150 per kg, the highest in the last three years.

The wholesale prices are at Rs 80-Rs 120 per kg. With arrivals declining by 40% compared to normal levels, market experts expect prices to remain elevated until Deepavali.

The rain’s impact has also driven up the prices of other vegetables, as coriander is sold at Rs 150 per kg and tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg.

On Tuesday, shallot prices in the Mattuthavani Central Vegetable Market ranged between Rs 120 and Rs 150 per kg, depending on the quality. “Earlier, in July 2023, shallot prices went up to Rs 150-Rs 170 per kg, which was considered the highest in the retail market. After that, the price has now risen to Rs 150 in the Mattuthavani vegetable market (retail),” recalled N Chinnamayan, president of Mattuthavani Central Vegetable Market Traders Association.

He also added that the lack of a proper storage facility in the market has affected the shelf life of the stocked vegetables, and he demanded a proper vegetable storage facility for the market.

Speaking about the arrival shortage, S Manuel Jayaraj, president of Madurai Central Market Vegetable and Perishable Commodities Merchants Coordinated Association, Paravai, said, “Owing to the recent rains, fresh harvest stock has stopped arriving and only older (2-3 months) shallots are reaching the market.