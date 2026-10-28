Butter, ghee to cost more as prices of Aavin products hiked by up to 25%

CHENNAI: Aavin has increased the prices of its dairy products — including ghee, butter, buttermilk, milkshakes and sweets by 10% to 25% — from Wednesday (October 28). The cooperative cited rising ingredient costs for the revision, and most products will see an increase of 10% to 15%. However, the milk prices remain the same.

According to sources, the hike is expected to increase Aavin’s annual sales revenue from milk products by 10%. The cooperative recorded sales of Rs 683.25 crore in 2025-26, a 15% increase over the previous year.

According to an order issued by Aavin MD S Sivarasu, the price of a 100 ml pack of ghee has been increased from Rs 80 to Rs 95, and 200 ml pack from Rs 160 to Rs 180. The 500 ml pack will now cost Rs 400, up from Rs 365 earlier.

A 200 ml pack of milkshake will cost Rs 35, up from Rs 30, while a 200 ml pack of lassi has been priced at Rs 23, up from Rs 20. Probiotic lassi will cost Rs 35, up from Rs 30.

The price of a 200 ml pack of buttermilk has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10, while the PET bottle variant will cost Rs 14, up from Rs 12. A 100 gm pack of table butter will now cost Rs 70, up from Rs 60, while the 500 gm pack has been increased from Rs 280 to Rs 320.