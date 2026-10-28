Butter, ghee to cost more as prices of Aavin products hiked by up to 25%

CHENNAI: Aavin has increased the prices of its dairy products — including ghee, butter, buttermilk, milkshakes and sweets by 10% to 25% — from Wednesday (October 28). The cooperative cited rising ingredient costs for the revision, and most products will see an increase of 10% to 15%. However, the milk prices remain the same.
According to sources, the hike is expected to increase Aavin’s annual sales revenue from milk products by 10%. The cooperative recorded sales of Rs 683.25 crore in 2025-26, a 15% increase over the previous year.
According to an order issued by Aavin MD S Sivarasu, the price of a 100 ml pack of ghee has been increased from Rs 80 to Rs 95, and 200 ml pack from Rs 160 to Rs 180. The 500 ml pack will now cost Rs 400, up from Rs 365 earlier.
A 200 ml pack of milkshake will cost Rs 35, up from Rs 30, while a 200 ml pack of lassi has been priced at Rs 23, up from Rs 20. Probiotic lassi will cost Rs 35, up from Rs 30.
The price of a 200 ml pack of buttermilk has been increased from Rs 8 to Rs 10, while the PET bottle variant will cost Rs 14, up from Rs 12. A 100 gm pack of table butter will now cost Rs 70, up from Rs 60, while the 500 gm pack has been increased from Rs 280 to Rs 320.
Price revision aimed at boosting milk producers’ income: Aavin
A 125 gm pack of gulab jamun will cost Rs 60, against Rs 50 earlier, while the 250 gm pack will cost Rs 115, up from Rs 100. The price of a 500 ml pack of curd has increased from Rs 35 to Rs 40.
Prices of other products, including Mysore pak, nuts halwa, milk peda, yoghurt and chocolate lassi, have also been revised.
In a statement, Aavin said its products would remain cheaper than those sold by private milk brands and other state cooperative federations, including Amul and Nandini, despite the increase.
The cooperative said the revision was not intended to generate profits and that more than 90% of the additional revenue would be channelled towards the welfare of milk producers.
It said the move was aimed at improving producers’ income and strengthening the cooperative milk procurement system amid rising production costs, while ensuring the continued supply of quality products at reasonable prices.
The revision follows the TN government’s decision to increase the milk procurement price by Rs 6 per litre from September 1. Retail prices were not revised at the time. The procurement price hike is expected to cost the TN government an additional Rs 720 crore annually.
For milk farmers’ welfare
Aavin says more than 90% of the additional revenue from the price hike will be channelled towards the welfare of milk producers