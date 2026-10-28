CB-CID quizzes missing Gingee girl’s mom

VILLUPURAM: The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police on Tuesday questioned the mother and elder sister of V Hemalatha (7), who went missing from her home near Gingee in Villupuram on October 11.

The Class 2 student had gone to sleep after celebrating her seventh birthday with her family and was found missing the next morning. Based on a complaint, the Sathiyamangalam police registered a case and began search.

As no breakthrough was achieved even after 10 days, the government transferred the case to the CB-CID. A team led by CB-CID DSP T Geetha began the probe on October 22, and DSP Velmurugan from Kancheepuram was appointed to the team on Monday.

The two DSPs questioned the girl’s mother and elder sister, a priest from the local temple, and a fortune teller who had prepared the girl’s horoscope.

To share any information about the girl, dial 94981 89254 or 94981 00506.