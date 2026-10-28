DMK MP A Raja, Ma Subramanian appear before cops in September protest case

CHENNAI: DMK MP A Raja and former minister Ma Subramanian appeared for an inquiry before the Saidapet police on Tuesday in cases booked after a protest in Saidapet on September 12. Raja was booked for making derogatory remarks against Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar and for unlawful assembly, while Subramanian was booked for unlawful assembly.

The inquiry lasted from 10 am to 2 pm, sources said. They were questioned about the protest and let go after police asked them to cooperate with the inquiry and appear whenever required.

Speaking to the media outside the police station, Raja said the police asked only basic questions and did not provide him with a copy of the complaint or the FIR. He alleged that the inquiry and the arrest of former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were diversionary tactics by the TVK government to deflect attention from its poor governance.

Referring to recent jailbreaks, Raja said, “My doubt is that the prisoners were allowed to escape and then they were caught by the police.”

Saidapet police registered a case against Raja under BNS sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Subramanian was booked under BNS section 189 for the protest, which the police said was held without permission.