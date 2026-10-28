FIR against DMK leader Sekar Babu, 11 others for abusing police during Anbil Mahesh's arrest

Senior DMK leader P K Sekar Babu and 11 others have been booked for allegedly verbally abusing police personnel and obstructing government officials from discharging their duties during the recent arrest of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at the Vepery Police Station here following a heated altercation outside the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office, where Poyyamozhi was brought for questioning by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

DMK members and supporters had gathered in large numbers to protest Poyyamozhi's detention, demanding to meet the former minister and raising objections over lawyers not being permitted to accompany him during the arrest process.

Poyyamozhi was arrested by the CCB on October 26 after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore bribe-for-clearance scam involving private schools.

The case centres on allegations that funds were collected from private school managements in exchange for statutory clearances and permanent recognition.

Following the arrest, a court remanded Poyyamozhi to judicial custody until November 6.

(With inputs from PTI)