Friend strangled Melur boy while playing, mother held for cover-up

MADURAI: A seven-year-old boy from Thaniyamangalam in Melur, who was found dead at an abandoned house on Monday, was mistakenly strangled by his 10-year-old friend while playing, following which his mother concealed the body, police said. Police arrested the woman on Tuesday on the charge of attempt to destroy evidence, while her son has been sent to a government home.

Madurai Superintendent of Police N Devanathan told reporters that the boy, Muthuvel, died after the 10-year-old son of the woman, Sandhiya (32), allegedly tightened a rope around his neck while playing on Sunday. Muthuvel became dizzy while running away in distress and rammed into a temple wall, damaging his front teeth. He subsequently went to Sandhiya’s house and asked for water but collapsed.

Realising the child had died, Sandhiya allegedly shifted the body to an abandoned house in an attempt to conceal the incident and destroy evidence, the SP said.

Sandhiya was arrested for allegedly concealing the body, while no charges were filed against her son yet.

Sandhiya will be produced before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate. Her son will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the SP added.

Muthuvel’s body was found in an abandoned house near his house in Thaniyamangalam on Monday morning. His family claimed that the body had blood stains, injuries and strangulation marks. He was last seen around 11 am on Sunday. He had gone out to play near the temple but did not return home by 4 pm.