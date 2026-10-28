IndiGo, Air India plan to expand services in Tamil Nadu following tax cut on aviation turbine fuel

CHENNAI: IndiGo and Air India are planning to expand their services to Tamil Nadu following the state government’s decision to cut value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from November 1, a move expected to improve connectivity and encourage airlines to deploy larger aircraft on busy routes.

The state government has reduced ATF VAT from 29% to 16% at Chennai airport and to 1% at other airports in TN.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline was looking to increase flight frequencies and deploy larger aircraft on routes with higher passenger demand. However, it was too early to specify the number of additional flights, as the decision would depend on various factors.

An airline executive said discussions were under way, adding that further growth would depend on airport infrastructure. IndiGo and the state government are scheduled to hold talks on Thursday.

An Air India official told TNIE that the airline had been planning to expand its operations and had held discussions in phases after the tax announcement. But, no specific numbers had been discussed, and the timeline for expansion remained uncertain as the airline’s head office was still working out capacity plans.