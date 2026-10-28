Loadman hacked to death by co-worker at market in Thittankulam

THOOTHUKUDI: A 42-year-old loadman was axed to death by a co-worker at the Perunthalaivar wholesale market in Thittankulam early on Tuesday following an alleged grouse over body shaming.

The deceased was M Kaliraj of Sankaralingapuram near Kovilpatti.

Another loadman, M Chinnathurai (40) of Anjurampatti, surrendered before the Koppampatti police station after the murder.

Kaliraj and Chinnathurai worked at the wholesale market in Thittankulam.

Kaliraj often made comments about Chinnathurai’s looks, which led to clashes between them.

The investigation also revealed that Chinnathurai had recently fallen in full public view during a fight.

Chinnathurai got the opportunity to take revenge on Kaliraj in the wee hours of Tuesday. When Kaliraj was fast asleep at the vegetable shop in the market, Chinnathurai picked up an axe and attacked him. Kaliraj died on the spot, said police sources.

Kovilpatti East police shifted Kaliraj’s body to the Kovilpatti government hospital. A murder case has been registered against Chinnathurai, said police sources.