‘Non-Hindus can’t enter Agamic temple sans signed undertaking’

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held that non-Hindus who are found sporting their religious markers or fail to furnish the requisite undertaking showing their reverence to the deity should not be permitted to enter the premises of Agamic temples.

A bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan said that though Agamic injunctions restrict entry of non-Hindus only beyond the flagpole if they fail to sign the undertaking, it is going a step further with the above order, inspired by the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act, 1947 and a 1972 Madras HC judgment, wherein it was observed that the entire temple precincts have to be held sacrosanct.

The bench passed the order during the Dussehra vacation sitting on October 23, on a PIL filed by K Thangam Venkatesh of Madurai, seeking enforcement of statutory provisions restricting entry of persons bearing other religious symbols and non-adherents from entering restricted areas of temples.

The judges said that though the issue was already dealt with by two single judges of the Madras HC – in the aforesaid 1972 judgment of Justice T Ramaprasada Rao and in Justice S Srimathy’s verdict in 2024 – such an authoritative pronouncement was necessary in view of recent incidents of ‘chamchagiri’ (obsequiousness) and ‘optics’ displayed by political cadres and leaders in temple premises, breaching the customs of the temples.