Opposition pans TN government; minister asserts security lapses will be fixed

CHENNAI: Leaders of political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and MMK, criticised the TVK government over the escape of 17 remand prisoners from the Thekkampatti prison in Theni district on Monday night. The leaders called for strengthening the security arrangements in prisons across the state and urged that the prisons department pay special attention to the issue.

In a post on social media, DMK president M K Stalin said such a mass escape of inmates from prison had not occurred in Tamil Nadu since 1995, calling the government utterly incompetent and incapable of protecting people. He noted that while he previously believed that the government was failing to monitor criminals on bail, the situation has reached a stage where prisoners were also being allowed to escape.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi and legal wing representative I Paranthamen criticised the TVK government over incidents of inmates escaping from observation homes, police stations, and prisons since the party assumed office.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the law department was mired in controversy over alleged corruption in the appointment of government lawyers and judicial rebukes, while the electricity department faced issues related to power cuts and alleged corruption in power procurement.

He said that the prisons department has now joined the list, and the highlight is that all these departments are headed by one minister — C T R Nirmal Kumar.