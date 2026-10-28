Pothole-ridden service roads near Omalur puts riders in harm's way

SALEM: Pothole-ridden service roads along National Highway 44, near RC Chettipatti in Omalur, have become a recurring accident risk for motorists, with two people reportedly killed in separate incidents on the stretch leading towards Bengaluru.
Residents and shopkeepers in the area said the poor condition of the service roads on both sides of the highway, coupled with their narrow width and frequent movement of heavy vehicles, has made travel hazardous, particularly for two-wheeler riders.
The stretch connects Salem and Bengaluru, but the problem lies not on the main highway carriageway, but on the narrow service roads running alongside it in both directions. With several government buses using these service roads, two-wheelers often have little room to move alongside other vehicles, while heavy vehicles add to the difficulty.
Potholes and deep depressions occur at frequent intervals, in some places nearly every 50 metres, forcing riders to brake suddenly around them. Those travelling at speed, especially people unfamiliar with the stretch, may fail to notice the potholes in time and lose their balance.
A worker associated with a private school along the service road on the Bengaluru-Salem side said accidents had become a recurring problem. He said vehicles entering the service road while negotiating a curve often encounter potholes immediately after turning, leaving riders with little time to react.
"Many riders lose their balance while negotiating the turn and fall on the road, sustaining injuries. Since this route is used by people travelling from outside the area as well, those unfamiliar with the conditions are particularly vulnerable. On one occasion, an elderly couple fell while travelling on a two-wheeler, and the woman fell into a nearby drain. We had to help rescue her," he said.
The service road on the Salem-Bengaluru side is worse, said residents, adding that the stretch had witnessed two fatal accidents. A shop owner whose establishment is located near the spot where one of the fatal accidents occurred said the road had deteriorated further after underground gas pipeline work was carried out around six months ago.
According to her, sections of the road were dug up for the work, but adequate restoration had not been undertaken afterwards.
"We have seen several people lose their balance and fall while travelling on this stretch, but last week we witnessed a fatal accident. A couple travelling on a two-wheeler lost their balance in the afternoon, and the woman riding pillion fell on the road. A tractor passing nearby ran over her, and she died on the spot," she said.
She added that officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) visited the spot for an inspection after the fatal accident.
A senior NHAI official in Salem said the department had been informed about the accidents and had immediately sent teams to assess the condition of the service roads.
"The incidents have been brought to our notice, and teams have inspected the affected stretches. Discussions are under way on the corrective measures required to repair the roads, and the work will begin soon," the official said.