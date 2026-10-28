Pothole-ridden service roads near Omalur puts riders in harm's way

SALEM: Pothole-ridden service roads along National Highway 44, near RC Chettipatti in Omalur, have become a recurring accident risk for motorists, with two people reportedly killed in separate incidents on the stretch leading towards Bengaluru.

Residents and shopkeepers in the area said the poor condition of the service roads on both sides of the highway, coupled with their narrow width and frequent movement of heavy vehicles, has made travel hazardous, particularly for two-wheeler riders.



The stretch connects Salem and Bengaluru, but the problem lies not on the main highway carriageway, but on the narrow service roads running alongside it in both directions. With several government buses using these service roads, two-wheelers often have little room to move alongside other vehicles, while heavy vehicles add to the difficulty.

Potholes and deep depressions occur at frequent intervals, in some places nearly every 50 metres, forcing riders to brake suddenly around them. Those travelling at speed, especially people unfamiliar with the stretch, may fail to notice the potholes in time and lose their balance.

A worker associated with a private school along the service road on the Bengaluru-Salem side said accidents had become a recurring problem. He said vehicles entering the service road while negotiating a curve often encounter potholes immediately after turning, leaving riders with little time to react.

"Many riders lose their balance while negotiating the turn and fall on the road, sustaining injuries. Since this route is used by people travelling from outside the area as well, those unfamiliar with the conditions are particularly vulnerable. On one occasion, an elderly couple fell while travelling on a two-wheeler, and the woman fell into a nearby drain. We had to help rescue her," he said.