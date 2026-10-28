Rainwater in Amaravathi canal being polluted by coir factory waste: Farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Madathukulam, Tiruppur district, have alleged that untreated sewage from coir factories is being mixed into the Raja Vaikkal (main irrigation canal), causing severe pollution of the rainwater flowing through it, which eventually drains into the Amaravathi River. The farmers have also urged that inspections be conducted at coir factories located along the border of Dindigul district in connection with this matter.



Tiruppur district has been receiving widespread heavy rains for the past few days. This has caused flooding in waterways in the district.

"Due to low water storage levels, water has not been released into the irrigation canals and the river fed by the Amaravathi Dam.

However, heavy rains have caused flooding in some irrigation canals. In particular, flooding occurred at the Kadathur old ayacut Raja Vaikkal of Amaravathi irrigation. But that did not bring happiness to the farmers. Because it was contaminated with untreated coir factory sewage and the colour of the water had changed," a local farmer said.

M M Veerappan, secretary of the Tiruppur District Sugarcane Farmers' Association, said, "The canal begins in the Aathupalam area of Kadathur. It goes on for about 7 km and joins the Amaravati River. There are over 50 coir factories located along this canal. Many factories are located along the canal on the border of Dindigul district." He also mentioned that about 1,500 acres of agricultural land and about 7,500 people depend on this canal.