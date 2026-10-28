Tamil Nadu announces up to 20% bonus for C, D category PSU employees

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday announced bonus and ex gratia payments of up to 20% for Group C and D workers and employees of state public sector undertakings (PSUs) for 2025-26. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the payments in recognition of workers’ contributions to the state’s economic growth.

According to a release, a total of 2,60,497 workers employed in state PSUs will benefit from the scheme, which will incur an expense of Rs 367.2 crore to the exchequer.

Workers in profit-making PSUs will receive an 8.33% bonus and 11.67% ex-gratia, totalling up to 20%, based on the allocable surplus available with the respective companies.

Eligible workers in TNPDCL, state transport corporations, TNCSC and Aavin will also receive a total of 20%, comprising 8.33% bonus and 11.67% ex gratia. Eligible permanent workers entitled to bonus would receive a minimum of Rs 8,400 and a maximum of Rs 16,800. Workers in PSUs that do not have an allocable surplus will receive 8.33% minimum bonus and 1.67% ex gratia, totalling 10%.

Eligible Group C and D employees of the TNHB and Metro Water will receive an 8.33% bonus and 1.67% ex gratia. Eligible employees of the TWAD Board will receive an 8.33% bonus. Temporary workers of TNCSC will receive Rs 3,000 as ex gratia.