Three days after landslide, restoration work on Theni-Kodai road continues

DINDIGUL : Three days after the Periyakulam-Kodaikanal Road in Dindigul district was closed to traffic following severe landslides, restoration work is yet to be completed. Workers are placing sandbags along damaged stretches to prevent further soil erosion amid forecasts of more rain.



Speaking to TNIE, an official from the State Highways Department in Dindigul said intense rainfall had caused extensive damage to several roads in Kodaikanal. Landslides were initially reported at two locations — Silver Cascade and Srinivasapuram — where repair works were completed within a few hours.

However, severe landslides later damaged a key stretch connecting Periyakulam in Theni and Kodaikanal in Dindigul via Adukkam panchayat.

“Three JCB earthmovers are currently deployed to clear rocks and stones. With more rain expected, we have placed sandbags at several locations to prevent soil from washing away.

However, one section suffered extensive damage, with much of the roadway washed away, making repairs more time-consuming,” the official said.

The department has placed sandbags in the damaged sections and is attempting to fill the gaps. As only a few feet of the road remain usable in one stretch, motorcycles alone are being allowed to pass to enable villagers to reach Kodaikanal.

The movement of heavy vehicles has been completely prohibited. The official said restoration work is expected to be completed by Wednesday night.