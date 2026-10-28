Two-day leadership training for 30 Tamil Nadu MLAs begins

CHENNAI: A two-day Legislators’ Leadership Programme (LLP) for 30 MLAs from the state Assembly commenced at Mamallapuram on Tuesday. The programme, launched at the initiative of Speaker JCD Prabhakar, aims to strengthen legislators’ leadership skills and enhance their effectiveness as elected representatives.

According to an official release, the training programme focuses on people-centric governance, legislative responsibilities, leadership in public service, constituency development, and strategies to address public grievances. It also seeks to equip MLAs to coordinate effectively with government departments, identify public needs and initiate development measures in constituencies.

Speaking at the event, minister N Anand said leadership was not merely a position or the exercise of authority, but a responsibility. True leadership lies in inspiring others, bringing out their talents and helping them grow, he said.

Describing the two-day camp as an opportunity for MLAs to learn new approaches, the minister called upon elected representatives to work with dedication and a sense of responsibility, keeping public welfare at the centre of their efforts. Minister Aadhav Arjuna, deputy speaker M Ravishankar, government chief whip R Sabarinathan, and officials were present.