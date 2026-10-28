Udhaya meets Anbil Mahesh at Puzhal jail; Aadhav rejects vendetta allegation

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by DMK MLA and former minister PK Sekarbabu, met former education minister and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday at the Puzhal prison, where he has been lodged since the early hours of the day following his arrest in connection with the alleged Rs 100 crore scam to obtain various approvals for private schools.

After the meeting, Sekarbabu told reporters that Anbil Mahesh would not be intimidated by the arrest and asserted that the party would not succumb to threats.

He said Anbil Mahesh had cooperated with the investigation whenever he was summoned and was not someone who would evade the process by going into hiding. “He will not seek any additional prison facilities. This arrest has only made him more determined,” Sekarbabu said.

Alleging that Anbil Mahesh had been arrested without any prima facie grounds in an attempt to intimidate him, Sekarbabu said the DMK would not be deterred by such actions. “There is no reason to fear as long as DMK chief MK Stalin and opposition leader Udhayanidhi stand by us,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest, PWD and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday said neither the CM nor the ministers have any political vendetta against anybody.

He further accused the DMK of projecting itself as an ideological party while engaging in corruption after coming to power.