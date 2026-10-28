Waves batter north Chennai coast; Four Tamil Nadu districts on alert

CHENNAI: A coastal road in north Chennai was closed and four coastal districts and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) were put on heightened alert after high waves caused by Cyclone Arnab began breaking over roads on Tuesday.

The measures announced late on Tuesday by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), follow warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of rough seas and high waves along the Tamil Nadu coast.

Additional chief secretary and commissioner of revenue administration and disaster management B Chandramohan said precautionary measures were being taken along the state’s coast, including Mahabalipuram, Villupuram and Cuddalore. Field officials were closely monitoring the situation.

In North Chennai, rapidly advancing waves overtopped the shoreline rock embankment and spilled onto Ennore Expressway on Tuesday, forcing the police to divert traffic as rough seas battered the coast ahead of Cyclone Arnab’s expected landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 am and 4 am on Wednesday.

The affected stretch, where dozens of vehicles were knocked over, has been closed to traffic and is being monitored by GCC officials and revenue department personnel. Seawater also entered parts of Thalankuppam, but receded before reaching nearby houses, sources said.

The impact was felt across several coastal settlements, including Bharathiyar Nagar, Burma Nagar, Nettukuppam, Thalankuppam, Indira Gandhi Kuppam, Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam, sources said.