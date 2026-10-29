Bharathiar University delays semester exams for ODL students

COIMBATORE: Students have alleged that the Bharathiar University has delayed conducting semester examinations for PG courses under its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme this academic year.

They expressed concerns that, owing to the university's inaction, students who joined in the 2024-26 academic year have been unable to complete their programme within the stipulated period, and that the same delay may continue if the remaining semester examinations are not conducted promptly.

A PG student who did not wish to be named, told TNIE, "I joined an MBA course in the 2024-26 academic year under ODL. The university should have completed the course for students by May 2026 by conducting all four semesters over the two academic years.

She said the university had conducted only the second-semester examination in May 2026, and she said that students are in third year instead of completing the programme in two years."

"Meanwhile, ODL officials said the third-semester examination would be held in October. However, the schedule for the examination has not been released so far and October month comes to end. Moreover, when we ask about the examination, they fail to give a clear response. Due to this, we fear that our course duration may be extended by another year instead of being completed in the current academic year," she said.