Businesswoman's house searched in pvt school scam case; ex-min Anbil Mahesh's bail plea hearing today

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Wednesday held searches at the Perungudi residence of textile businesswoman Shanmugapriya in connection with the Rs 100-crore private school approval scam allegedly involving former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. A few electronic devices were seized following the searches, a release stated.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday filed a petition before the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Chennai seeking Poyyamozhi’s custody for further questioning in the case. Poyyamozhi, who was arrested on Monday, has been lodged in the central prison at Puzhal. His bail plea is scheduled to come up before the same court on Thursday, sources said.

This comes at a time when the Supreme Court rejected accused and ex-MLA Muthukumar’s plea against the denial of anticipatory bail in the case.

Meanwhile, a Chennai city police team arrested Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan in Villupuram on Wednesday. He will be remanded after inquiries, the police said. He was booked on Tuesday after a video, purportedly showing him making remarks on the 2025 Karur stampede, were widely shared online. The remark was allegedly made on Monday night while Poyyamozhi was being taken to the Puzhal prison.

Further, the Vepery police have registered a case against DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu, MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and eight others for allegedly creating a ruckus outside the office of the Greater Chennai Police commissioner on Monday night. The incident occurred when Poyyamozhi was brought there after a medical examination. The case was registered on charges of causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty.