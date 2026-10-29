DMK chief Stalin writes to President seeking action against CEC over SIR

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking parliamentary action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the deletion of voters in Tamil Nadu post the exercise.

In the letter dated October 26 with data supporting his allegations, the former CM alleged that constituencies with larger voter deletions had witnessed electoral outcomes favourable to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while the DMK had suffered in some of its traditional strongholds.

The DMK leader cited constituency-wise data to argue his case.

According to the data, the TVK won two of the 19 constituencies where voter deletions were below 10,000, while the DMK won seven, the AIADMK six and other parties four. In constituencies with 10,000 to 20,000 deletions, the TVK won 22 of 80 seats, compared to 20 by the DMK, 24 by the AIADMK and 14 by other parties.

In 66 constituencies with voter deletions between 20,000 and 30,000, the TVK won 32 seats, while the DMK won 21, the AIADMK 11 and other parties, two.

In the 37 constituencies with 30,000 to 50,000 deletions, the TVK won 24 seats, the DMK eight and the AIADMK, five.