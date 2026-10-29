DMK leader denies role in viral audio clip raising bribery allegations against ex-min Anbil Mahesh

DINDIGUL: In the wake of an audio clip -- in which Sithayankottai town panchayat vice chairman M Zahir Hussain purportedly levels bribery allegations against former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – doing the rounds online, the former on Wednesday said the recording is fake.

Late on Tuesday, an alleged audio recording of Hussain accusing Poyyamozhi of accepting a bribe to arrange a job transfer for his wife, who works in the education department, began to do the rounds online.

In the clip, the DMK leader purportedly claims to have paid Rs 7.5 lakh through officials in Chennai to secure the transfer.

On Wednesday, Hussain in a video message stated that he had misplaced his mobile phone at a tea shop on Tuesday. He later learned that miscreants had created an fake audio recording to defame Poyyamozhi and circulated it.