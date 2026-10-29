EPS to hold meet with AIADMK district secretaries on November 1

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has convened a meeting of the party’s district secretaries on November 1. Though the agenda for the meeting is not specified, it assumes significance as the general council and executive committee meetings of the AIADMK have to be convened by December.

The meeting of the district secretaries is the first after the AIADMK was pushed to the third place in the bypolls to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies held earlier this month.

Senior party functionaries, including CVe Shanmugam and S P Velumani, have been demanding the meetings to discuss the “continued” defeat of the party in successive elections.

Meanwhile, as the senior functionaries revolted against Palaniswami’s leadership in May, many changes have been made in the party apparatus at the district-level.

Against this backdrop, the forthcoming meeting is likely to see a few key decisions being taken.