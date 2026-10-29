Former TN election chief and Chennai Metro's first chairman Syed Hoda passes away at 76

CHENNAI: Former state election commissioner and retired IAS officer Syed Munir Hoda passed away in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 76.
Hoda, a native of Bihar and a 1976 batch IAS officer, started his career in Tamil Nadu as assistant collector in Cuddalore before going on to hold various key positions during his 34-year service.
After his retirement in May 2010, he was appointed Tamil Nadu’s state election commissioner in June that year. When the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, he resigned as SEC citing personal reasons.
During his years in civil service, Hoda held various posts, including collector, Kanniyakumari district; transport secretary; home secretary; secretary to former chief minister M Karunanidhi, and the first chairman of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). Hoda had also served as secretary to former governors P C Alexander and Bhishma Narain Singh.
During the government led by Jayalalithaa in 2002-2004, Hoda, who was serving as home secretary, was suspended on July 31, 2004, over allegations that he had bypassed the CM’s approval to allow Abdul Nasser Madhani, a Kerala politician jailed in connection with the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts, to be taken to Chennai for medical treatment.
Following his appeal, the union government revoked the suspension in January 2006, and he was empanelled for appointment as additional secretary to the Government of India.
DMK president M K Stalin and MMK leader M H Jawahirullah paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Hoda and recalled his services to the state in their statements.
Hoda is survived by his wife Parveen, son Sameer and daughter Tabassum Munir. His final rites will take place in Chennai on Thursday.