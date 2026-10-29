Four held for cheating people of Rs 1.92 cr, gold in TN

CHENNAI: The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai arrested four people on charges of cheating several people of Rs 1.92 crore and 713 g of gold jewellery by promising Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) houses and apartments at lower prices.

According to the police, Yasmin alias Yamini (34), of Ponmar, and her husband Vivek alias Chinna (32) allegedly approached Komalavalli (50), a resident of Adyar, promising to secure a TNHB flat in Saidapet at lower prices. They allegedly showed fake allotment documents and also promised to arrange flats at the TAISHA (TN All India Service Housing Association) apartment complex.

The accused allegedly collected Rs 1.8 crore and 713 g of gold jewellery from Komalavalli and three others, Marimuthu, Tahira and Gaurav Dutt Ji. They allegedly also collected Rs 12 lakh from Komalavalli on the promise of securing a medical college seat for her relative’s daughter.

Based on a complaint, CCB registered a case. Yasmin and Vivek were arrested on October 7. They were sent for remand.

The police on Wednesday arrested two more — Dinesh Choudhary (29), who runs a jewellery shop, and his father Tejaram (49) — both residents of Trisulam.

Elderly man beaten to death by neighbours

Chennai: A 69-year-old man was pushed death by two brothers in a quarrel between neighbours in Otteri late on Tuesday. The brothers were arrested on Wednesday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. According to the Secretariat Colony police, the deceased, Ponnurangam, a resident of Rettamalai Srinivasan Street, had a long-standing dispute with his neighbour Subramani’s family.