Missing TN infant rescued from Andhra Pradesh after 34 days; five held for alleged abduction

RANIPET: A one-year-old girl, Maheshwari, who went missing from Ranipet on September 24, was rescued from Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, 34 days later. Five people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly abducting the child.

The child is the daughter of Sekhar and Prema. The accused were identified as Santhosh (35), Kumaran (30), Boopathy (42) and Kowsalya (35), all from Wallajah, and Malliswari (age not known), from Renigunta.

According to police, Malliswari, who is childless, had expressed her desire to have a child to her friend Kowsalya. The latter conveyed this to her husband, Boopathy, and neighbour Santhosh.

After around six months of planning, Santhosh, with the help of Kumaran, allegedly took the child at around 1 am on September 24 while she was sleeping beside her parents on the roadside near the Sipcot project office.