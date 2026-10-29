Missionary activity sans nod ground for OCI registration revocation: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration of a person can be cancelled if he indulges in preaching religion in India without getting prior permission from authorities since the registration is conditional.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the ruling while dismissing a petition filed by John Daniel, a US citizen and OCI cardholder, challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer’s order cancelling his OCI registration on September 4.

The judge said that the petitioner’s OCI registration was liable to be cancelled if he violated any provision of law, including notification S.O. 1050(E), issued by the Central government under Section 7B of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

“If the petitioner preaches and undertakes activities to spread the word of God, such activities would fall within the meaning of missionary activity. Therefore, he ought to have obtained special permission in that regard. He has not obtained such permission. Therefore, considering the nature of the allegations made against the petitioner, the cancellation stands justified,” the judge said.

Pointing to the submission of the petitioner that he visits the country only to meet his mother and relatives, the judge said substantial materials have been produced against him indicating that he has consistently been addressing congregations and meetings at various places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The judge said Daniel could apply for a regular visa to visit his mother and conduct religious meetings after obtaining the necessary permissions.