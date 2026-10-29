Newborn's body exhumed in TN over suspected infanticide.

KRISHNAGIRI: A body of a three-day-old newborn female baby was exhumed after 13 days for postmortem, following suspected infanticide near Shoolagiri on Wednesday.

According to a health department official from Shoolagiri block, “S Pavithra (28) of Madharasanapalli near Shoolagiri gave birth to her third female baby in a private hospital at Hosur on October 12.

The baby was born with a low birth weight of around 1.5 kg and preterm birth complications. The same day, the baby was referred to Government District Headquarters Hospital in Hosur. On October 15, the baby was discharged against medical advice and died at home.

Meanwhile, the mother, who already has two female children aged 8 and 5, admitted to a private hospital in Hosur was discharged on October 14. Her husband Sathish (33) is a farmer in the village.”