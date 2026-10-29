Overflowing river floods Kanniyakumari road, paddy fields

KANNIYAKUMARI: Residents and farmers have urged the authorities to find a permanent solution to the recurring waterlogging on Arumanallur road near the banks of the Pazhayar River at Derisanamcope, which submerges the road and nearby paddy fields during the monsoon every year.

Residents of Kezha Derisanamcope, Arumanallur and neighbouring areas depend on the road for their daily commute. During the recent rains, the road at the entrance to Derisanamcope was submerged as the Pazhayar river swelled, causing difficulties for two-wheeler riders.

BJP east district general secretary K Nileshram on Wednesday said the district administration had undertaken measures to widen the Pazhayar river in the area last year. However, the stretch on the eastern side of the river, from Thellanthi bridge to the rear side of Manathittai, remained unwidened, resulting in water overflowing onto the road.

V Manokaran, a farmer who cultivates paddy on leased land in the area, said the fields had suffered damage in previous years due to inundation caused by the swelling river. He urged the authorities to install larger pipes or additional culverts beneath the road to ensure that water drains quickly during heavy rains.

Sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said temporary measures were being taken to drain the water from the river. A proposal for restoration work on the Pazhayar River in the affected stretch had been prepared to address the problem permanently, but the department was awaiting funds.