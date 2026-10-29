Parents refuse to send children to school in TN's Erode citing environmental concerns; collector holds talks

ERODE: Parents near Bhavani in Erode district have continued their protest, refusing to send their children to the local panchayat union primary and middle schools, in condemnation of the discharge of untreated industrial effluent into a nearby stream. Against this backdrop, the district collector held discussions with the parents on Wednesday.
According to sources, in Poonatchi village near Bhavani, a privately-owned starch production unit which produces starch from cassava and maize, and an adjacent bioethanol-producing unit, are in operation. Residents have alleged that a stream, known as Sittraru, flowing through the local villages and into the Cauvery, has become polluted due to untreated effluent discharged from the units. There are check dams at five locations across that stream. It is also alleged that locations where check dams are located, particularly Nathamedu village, are facing severe environmental damage due to the effluent discharge.
In this backdrop, parents in the region have refused to send their children to schools and are demanding the permanent closure of both factories allegedly responsible for the pollution and immediate measures to restore the affected environment.
As this issue has persisted for the past three weeks, District Collector S Kandasamy held discussions with the parents on Wednesday. E Maanvizhi, CEO of Erode, and others were present.
Speaking to TNIE, Kandasamy said, "Following complaints, inspections were conducted at the starch-manufacturing unit and that unit has already been shut down. The parents have also complained about the bioethanol plant. We cannot take action based solely on complaints. Therefore, investigations into the matter are under way. Furthermore, on Wednesday, we explained all the details and advised parents to send their children back to school. They have also agreed."
"There are 15 students studying in primary school and 140 students in middle school. Parents have been involved in this protest for the past 23 days. However, starting from last week, children began gradually returning to school. On Wednesday, there was an attendance of 10 students at the primary school and 70 at the middle school," a senior official of the school education department said.