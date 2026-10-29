Protest over panchayat merger enters 50th day in TN's Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: As their protest against the merger of 18 gram panchayats with Tiruvannamalai Corporation reaches 50th day today, villagers continue to stage a sit-in at Thennarasampattu, cooking and eating at the protest site to sustain their agitation. Taking turns, they ensure that at least one person is present at all times, come rain or shine, to register their opposition under the slogan, ‘Engal ooru, engal urimai’ (Our village, our right). Leaders of 50 farmer associations from across the state are expected to join the protest on Friday to mark the 50th day of the agitation.

Tiruvannamalai, previously a municipality was upgraded into a municipal corporation in August 2024 by merging it with 18 gram panchayats. Of the corporation’s 102 sq km area, around 80 sq km comprises the merged panchayats, which together have a population of over 80,000.

The protestors, who began their agitation on September 10, say the merger has threatened their livelihoods, increased their tax burden and affected the delivery of basic civic services. They have started a sit-in protest now, almost after two years of merger to urge the new government to revoke the GO issued in 2024 and restore the villages as gram panchayats.