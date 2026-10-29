Solar power vendors in TN's Tiruchy flag delays in bank loans, supply of meters

TIRUCHY: Delays in bank loan disbursals, supply of bidirectional meters and delay in disbursal of state subsidies to beneficiaries were among the key concerns raised by solar vendors at the 17th State-level solar vendors’ coordination and grievance redressal meeting in Tiruchy. The meeting was organised jointly by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited and REC Limited, with the participation of power utility officials and authorised vendors.

Vendors from Tiruchy region, including Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai and Dindigul, highlighted difficulties in obtaining bidirectional meters, which measure electricity drawn from the grid as well as surplus solar power exported to it. Though officials said sufficient stocks of meters were available, vendors said delays in receiving them were holding up the completion of installations.

Sujay Gangadharan, joint secretary of the Tamil Nadu Solar Business Association, flagged banking-related issues as a major challenge. G D Janarthana, a functionary of the Tiruchy solar vendors’ association, said it sometimes took a month to obtain a meter even after completing the required formalities.

Janarthana also pointed out that some beneficiaries had not received the additional subsidy announced by the state government, even a month after their rooftop solar systems were installed. Officials assured vendors that the pending amounts would be credited shortly, he said, adding that the issue had also been raised with the Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar during a recent meeting in Coimbatore.