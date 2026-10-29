Tamil Nadu: NTK chief Seeman to contest Ambasamudram bypoll

CHENNAI: NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the upcoming by-election in the Ambasamudram assembly constituency.

Seeman said the NTK has been active on the ground for 15 years without forming alliances or holding power.

He noted that while the electorate has already given opportunities to the DMK, AIADMK, and the newly formed TVK, the NTK remains the untested alternative that stands solely for the people.

"At least I should go into the Assembly and my voice should echo for the people," he told PTI Videos, explaining his decision to enter the electoral fray.

Rejecting the notion that he represented any specific caste or religion, Seeman declared himself a "common candidate" advocating for universal politics.

When asked about his chances of winning in Ambasamudram, Seeman dismissed conventional electoral calculations.

"A person who contests only where there is a chance of winning is a coward," he said.

AIADMK candidate Esakki Subaya, who won from Ambasamduram in the Assembly election held in May, resigned and later joined the ruling TVK.