Thoothukudi man kills home-alone aunt for jewels; DMK chief Stalin slams govt over law and order

THOOTHUKUDI: A 45-year-old woman, who was staying alone in her home, was murdered by her nephew on Wednesday allegedly for her gold jewels. This is the eighth murder in the district in the last one week.

Police sources said the victim C Sasikala (45), wife of Chithiraivel, lived alone in Kandhan Colony and her husband Chithiraivel works in Keralam. The couple has a son Niranjan, who is married and lives nearby with his family.

On Wednesday afternoon, Niranjan heard the screams of his mother and rushed to her house only to find her battling for life. Sasikalai suffered knife injuries on her shoulder and head, and was lying on the pool of blood, said sources. Her four sovereign gold jewel and mobile phone were missing.

Upon receiving information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police P Shivaprasad inspected the crime scene.

Thoothukudi south police registered a case and arrested Vignesh alias Munis (25) of Third Mile after conducting a preliminary investigation. He is the nephew of the victim, police said

Speaking to reporters, Shivaprasad said the case was solved in three hours and the suspect was arrested. The victim’s jewels and phone were also recovered.

When reporters pointed out that this was the eighth murder in a row, Shivaprasad said the suspects arrested so far had no previous criminal records. “The murders have occured due to previous enmity, illegal relationships and other problems. We are taking necessary actions to avoid murders,” the SP said. Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin in a post on “X” said “What explanation will the police give? While safety was uncertain outside, people could not stay safe inside home also. Leaving people unsafe at home is the achievement of the TVK government.”