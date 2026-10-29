TN CM opens modern labs set up in 30 ITIs at Rs 5.1 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated advanced electrical laboratories in 30 government industrial training institutes (ITIs), built with support from Schneider Electric India Private Limited, at a total cost of Rs 5.10 crore.

He also handed over appointment orders to 673 junior training officers selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the employment and training department.

The 30 labs spread across 23 districts are expected to benefit 9,250 trainees annually.

At the event held at the government ITI in Guindy, the state government and Schneider Electric India Private Limited signed an MoU to set up such modern labs in another 40 government ITIs at an estimate of Rs 6.80 crore.

Further, Vijay presented certificates of appreciation to 60 ITI students from Tamil Nadu who secured top ranks in the All India Trade Test this year.

He also gave away cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 15 winners of the 59th State-level Skill Competition 2026 and distributed training kits to students. Before the function, Vijay visited student exhibits and inspected facilities. He also met students with hearing and speech disabilities undergoing fitter training at the Guindy ITI.