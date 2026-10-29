TN Minister Keerthana denies graft allegations on social media

CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana has categorically denied allegations involving her property, jewellery and an alleged commission linked to a bridge project, warning of legal action against what she described as malicious and baseless claims.

The controversy erupted after pictures of Keerthana’s temple visit recently circulated on social media. Some users compared her jewellery with the assets declared in her election affidavit, claiming she had disclosed owning only three sovereigns of gold but appeared to be wearing nearly 10 sovereigns during the visit.

“A fashion necklace I wore at Tirupati was portrayed as a gold coin chain. Now comes an allegation of a Rs 3 crore commission in connection with a bridge, which the contractor concerned has himself disputed,” she said in a statement on Wednesday and added that in recent weeks, social media messages were doing rounds with false claims that she owned a bungalow worth Rs 10 crore.