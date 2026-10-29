TN prisons struggle with security, inmate welfare

CHENNAI: Staff shortages, overcrowding and the diversion of personnel to non-custodial duties have exposed security gaps in Tamil Nadu’s prisons, with 19 inmates escaping from two jails within a week. Nearly 10% of the 5,489 sanctioned posts remain vacant, while several prisons have been operating with unchanged staff strength for decades.

According to the prison department, Tamil Nadu has 125 prisons and correctional institutions housing around 24,000 inmates. These include nine central prisons, 13 district jails and 94 sub-jails and special sub-jails, besides other facilities. The sanctioned strength stood at 5,489 personnel as of July 31, 2026.

Prison sources said some central prisons had been functioning with the same sanctioned strength for nearly three decades, despite increasing demands on personnel.

Overcrowding further compounds the problem. The Theni district jail, with a capacity of 200, housed 334 inmates on October 26, when 17 remand prisoners escaped. India Justice Report data showed the jail had been over capacity every month from January to May this year.

A senior prison official said recruitment had not been conducted for several years. Sources estimated that around 130 personnel in each central prison were engaged in duties beyond core custodial work and sought at least 60 additional posts in each. Delayed promotions and limited career progression had also affected morale.

“Even for registering e-Prisons data, we need at least five staff members per shift, but we do not have enough personnel,” a prison staff member said.