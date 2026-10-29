TN: Rise in smuggling of animals exposes craze for exotic pets

TIRUCHY: The seizure of 45 exotic animals, including ball pythons, iguanas, corn snakes and degus, by Customs officials at the Tiruchy airport on Monday from two persons who arrived from Bangkok reveals the demand for exotic pets.

Sources in the forest department said the animals may have been intended for sale to private collectors, pet enthusiasts or dealers. However, the exact purpose of the smuggling attempt can be established only after interrogation of the passengers is completed.

Forest officials further said commercial pet parks, like the one at Mutharasanallur, are becoming increasingly common in Tamil Nadu, with the facilities housing a range of birds, reptiles and exotic animals.”Individuals and pet parks must obtain permissions to possess, acquire, import, transport and lawful custody of wildlife, including species protected under Indian wildlife laws. The Chief Wildlife Warden and the respective district forest officials are the authorities concerned,” a senior official from the Tiruchy forest department told TNIE.

V Srinivasan, proprietor of city-based Trichy Pets, said the growing popularity of exotic animals as household pets was one of the reasons behind the smuggling incidents. “Keeping exotic species as pets is becoming common among affluent people in Tiruchy, often secretly. A ball python costs more than Rs 1 lakh in India, while it can be purchased for just Rs 20,000 in foreign countries. Smugglers bring these animals to Tamil Nadu and sell them illegally,” he told TNIE.

As the species seized in this case were non-venomous, some people seeking thrill and adventure might be purchasing them from smugglers, he added. Among the animals seized on Monday are 23 corn snakes, 16 ball pythons, five black-and-white degus and a snow iguana.